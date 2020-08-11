Jones produced 18 points (9-11 FG), five rebounds and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Monday's 114-92 win over the Pacers.

While it was announced that Jones would start on Monday, the team announced a last-second switch and instead went with Jae Crowder. The change didn't affect Jones' totals at all, however. His 18 points marked his best scoring total in bubble play. The team will likely alternate between Jones and Kelly Olynyk, depending on the matchup. While Olynyk brings extra height and length to the frontcourt, Jones is quicker off the ball and was better suited for this contest.