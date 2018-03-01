Heat's Derrick Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.
The Heat are dealing with some injuries on the wing heading into their contest against the Lakers on Thursday, as both Wayne Elllington and Tyler Johnson have been ruled out with their respective quad injuries. For that reason, the Heat are recalling Jones, who should provide an extra body until the team is back to full strength. Jones' exact role for Thursday's contest is unclear at this point in time, though there's a shot he gets some run in the regular rotation until the team is completely healthy.
