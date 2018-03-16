Jones was recalled from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, Andre Fernandez of Miami Herald Sports reports.

The Heat are without Dwyane Wade (hamstring) and Hassan Whiteside (hip) for Friday's contest against the Lakers, while Josh Richardson (foot) is doubtful. It appears, as a result, that the organization would prefer some more depth. That said, it doesn't seem likely that Jones will see significant run, as he's played just 24 minutes since February and the team has a variety of other, more experienced options available.