Jones was recalled from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Jones has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League this season, often playing for the Heat when the team is dealing with injuries. That's the case Wednesday, as Kelly Olynyk is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. That said, Jones usually doesn't produce much in the minutes he gets, averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds across 13.9 minutes per game.