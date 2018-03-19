Jones rejoined the Heat on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones has spent the bulk of the season in the G League, but he'll return to the Heat, for whom he has three NBA days remaining as a two-way contract. As such, Jones will likely return to the G League later in the week, though once the G League regular season concludes over the weekend, he'll be able to rejoin the Heat for the rest of the campaign.