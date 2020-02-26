Heat's Derrick Jones: Returns to bench role
Jones isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves
The 23-year-old started six of the last seven games but will return to the bench Wednesday with Jimmy Butler (personal) retaking the court. Jones is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.2 minutes through 10 games in February.
