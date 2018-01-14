Heat's Derrick Jones: Returns to Heat
Jones was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Despite being assigned to the G-League on Jan. 11, Jones has appeared in each of the Heat's past four contests -- averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over 17.5 minutes per game. Justise Winslow (knee) is expected to return to the court for the first time in over a month Sunday, so Jones could see his role reduced.
