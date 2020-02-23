Heat's Derrick Jones: Returns to starting five
Jones is starting Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones started the previous four games before coming off the bench Thursday against Atlanta, but he'll return to the lineup for Saturday's game. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over 27.2 minutes in six starts this season.
