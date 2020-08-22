Jones (ankle) managed zero points (0-1 FT), two assists and one steal in nine minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 win against the Pacers.

Jones had been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered in Thursday's Game 2. While he was able to give it a go, Jones was the only one of nine Heat players who took the court that saw single-digit minutes. He hasn't been much of a factor through three playoff games, and Jones is inconsistent enough offensively that he's somewhat of a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues even when he's earning fairly decent playing time.