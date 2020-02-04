Heat's Derrick Jones: Scores 15 in 37 minutes
Jones registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 137-106 win over the 76ers.
Jones matched his career high in minutes, which he just so happened to set in an overtime win against the 76ers on Dec. 28. Meyers Leonard (ankle) exited early and Justise Winslow (back) is out for at least another week and change, so Jones may be in line for ample minutes again in Wednesday's tilt versus the Clippers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...