Jones registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 137-106 win over the 76ers.

Jones matched his career high in minutes, which he just so happened to set in an overtime win against the 76ers on Dec. 28. Meyers Leonard (ankle) exited early and Justise Winslow (back) is out for at least another week and change, so Jones may be in line for ample minutes again in Wednesday's tilt versus the Clippers.