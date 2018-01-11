Jones was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Despite starting the last two games for Heat due to injuries piling up on the wing, Jones will once again head to the G-League in order to get him as many reps as possible. He'll likely be recalled in time for Sunday's tilt with Milwaukee and there's a good chance he sees an expanded role with injuries to guys like Dion Waiters (ankle), Rodney McGruder (leg) and Justise Winslow (knee) still lingering.