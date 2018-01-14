Jones will move to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

With recent injuries to both Tyler Johnson (neck) and Dion Waiters (ankle), Jones was able to pick up back-to-back starts, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.5 blocks across 24.5 minutes during that span. However, with Johnson now healthy, he'll rejoin the top unit, which sends Jones back to his typical bench role. Look for Jones to see a sizable decrease in his overall role with the move back to the bench, making him someone that can be avoided for fantasy purposes Sunday.