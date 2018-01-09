Heat's Derrick Jones: Set for first start of season Tuesday
Jones will draw the start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Jones, who was waived by the Suns nearly a month ago, joined the Heat on a two-way contract at the end of December and appears to be in line for his first extended playing time with his new team. The Heat are set to be without Tyler Johnson (shoulder), Justise Winslow (knee), Dion Waiters (ankle) and Rodney McGruder (leg), so there should be plenty of minutes available for Jones on the wing. Considering his lack of previous playing time and cheap salary, he'll be a risky, yet intriguing punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. Wayne Ellington and recently recalled Derrick Walton will also likely help out with extra minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start