Jones will draw the start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Jones, who was waived by the Suns nearly a month ago, joined the Heat on a two-way contract at the end of December and appears to be in line for his first extended playing time with his new team. The Heat are set to be without Tyler Johnson (shoulder), Justise Winslow (knee), Dion Waiters (ankle) and Rodney McGruder (leg), so there should be plenty of minutes available for Jones on the wing. Considering his lack of previous playing time and cheap salary, he'll be a risky, yet intriguing punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. Wayne Ellington and recently recalled Derrick Walton will also likely help out with extra minutes on the wing.