Heat's Derrick Jones: Shifts to bench role
Jones will come off the bench Thursday against the Hawks.
Jones started the last four games before the All-Star break, but he'll give way to Jae Crowder in this one. Across seven appearances this month, Jones is averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 27.9 minutes.
