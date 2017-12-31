Heat's Derrick Jones: Signs two-way deal with Heat
Jones will sign a two-way contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Jones played for the Suns over the first month and half of the season, but saw action in just six games and was eventually cut on Dec. 7. He spent most of his time in the G-League, where he compiled averages of 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks across 29.1 minutes in 16 games. He'll now join the Heat as a two-way player, which means Jones will still spend most of the time in the G-League as he can't stay on Miami's active roster for more than 45 days during the contract. For that reason, Jones will remain off the fantasy radar.
