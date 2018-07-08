Heat's Derrick Jones: Sprains ankle Sunday
Jones suffered a sprained right ankle during Sunday's summer league contest and won't return to the game, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones appeared to land awkwardly on the ankle, forcing him to leave the game after just seven minutes. It was a tough blow for the 21-year-old forward, as he was dominating and already had nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and a steal. Jones wasn't able to put any weight on the leg and had to be helped to the locker room, which is certainly concerning for his availability moving forward. It wouldn't be surprising if Jones was shut down for the rest of summer league play, but look for another update ahead of Tuesday's game.
