Heat's Derrick Jones: Starting Wednesday
Jones will start at small forward in Wednesday's tilt against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones is drawing the start in place of Tyler Johnson (ankle). He started back-to-back games last week, recording 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 24.5 minutes per game in those two outings. He'll likely see a similar minutes load against the Bucks on Wednesday. Look for Jones to return to his role off the bench whenever Johnson returns to action.
