Jones was stretchered off the court after a collision with Goga Bitadze during Friday's game against the Pacers. J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jones was hit in the heck and neck area on a screen from Bitadze and was lying face down for a few minutes. Medical personnel put a brace on him, placed him on a stretcher and took him off the floor. The extent of the injury is unclear at this time.