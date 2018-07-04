Heat's Derrick Jones: Stuffs stat sheet in summer league win
Jones was a force in Tuesday's 89-74 summer league win over the Lakers, posting 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three steals and four blocks across 22 minutes.
Jones has looked a step ahead of his competition in both summer league contests so far, combining for 45 points on 15-of-28 shooting from the field. In addition to his offensive explosion, Jones also stepped up on the other side of the ball Tuesday, swiping three steals and swatting a team-high four blocks. After playing last season on a two-way deal, Jones was upgraded to a two-year, $3.16 million contract this offseason, so he should be on the active roster for much of the upcoming season. If the Heat continue to give Jones a full workload during summer league, expect more full stat lines like Tuesday's showing.
