Heat's Derrick Jones: Will pick up spot start Wednesday
Jones will pick up the spot start for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
The Heat are set to be without Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) on Wednesday, so Justise Winslow will shift down to power forward, while Jones and Josh Richardson occupy the two wings spots. With Wayne Ellington (shoulder) also sidelined, Jones should get extended run and see a slight uptick in production. That said, his fantasy value still won't be overly intriguing, as Jones has struggled to put up viable numbers in the past when receiving more playing time.
