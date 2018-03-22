Play

Walton was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walton is officially out of NBA days on his two-way contract with the Heat, so he'll have to be away from the team at least until the G-League regular season is over on Sunday. Walton played just five minutes Wednesday in what ended up being a blowout victory over the Knicks.

