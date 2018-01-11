Heat's Derrick Walton: Assigned to G-League
Walton was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Despite the Heat dealing with numerous injuries, Walton was still unable to crack the rotation over the last four games, picking up a DNP-CD during those contests. For that reason, he'll once again head back for another stint in the G-League, which should offer him the opportunity to see extended minutes and work on his overall development. Walton can continue to be avoided in fantasy circles until he's able to garner a larger role with the big club.
More News
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...