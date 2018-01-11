Walton was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Despite the Heat dealing with numerous injuries, Walton was still unable to crack the rotation over the last four games, picking up a DNP-CD during those contests. For that reason, he'll once again head back for another stint in the G-League, which should offer him the opportunity to see extended minutes and work on his overall development. Walton can continue to be avoided in fantasy circles until he's able to garner a larger role with the big club.