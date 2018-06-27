Heat's Derrick Walton: Earns qualifying offer
Walton was tendered a qualifying offer from the Heat, making him a restricted free agent.
Walton spent last season on a two-way contract with the Heat, alternating between the big club and the team's G-League affiliate. The 23-year-old ended up seeing action in only 14 games (9.2 mpg) at the NBA level, though the team clearly still sees some upside there considering the qualifying offer. Miami is now able to match any offer Walton receives as a free agent and it seems likely he'll be back in the same jersey on a relatively inexpensive contract. Walton still won't have utility in the bulk of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...