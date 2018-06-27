Walton was tendered a qualifying offer from the Heat, making him a restricted free agent.

Walton spent last season on a two-way contract with the Heat, alternating between the big club and the team's G-League affiliate. The 23-year-old ended up seeing action in only 14 games (9.2 mpg) at the NBA level, though the team clearly still sees some upside there considering the qualifying offer. Miami is now able to match any offer Walton receives as a free agent and it seems likely he'll be back in the same jersey on a relatively inexpensive contract. Walton still won't have utility in the bulk of fantasy leagues.