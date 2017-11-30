Heat's Derrick Walton: Heads back to G-League
Walton was assigned to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday.
Walton was brought up to the Heat earlier this week for the team's back-to-back road set Tuesday and Wednesday, and the rookie managed to see seven minutes total between the two games due to both being blowout loses. Walton is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 assists in five games with the Skyforce.
More News
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.