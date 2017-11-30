Walton was assigned to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday.

Walton was brought up to the Heat earlier this week for the team's back-to-back road set Tuesday and Wednesday, and the rookie managed to see seven minutes total between the two games due to both being blowout loses. Walton is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 assists in five games with the Skyforce.

