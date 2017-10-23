Heat's Derrick Walton: Heads to G-League
Walton was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Walton has yet to the see the floor over the first two games of the season, so he'll head to the the G-League to get more reps and help further his development. Walton is on a two-way contract and is expected to spend the majority of the season with the Sioux Falls Syforce, keeping him off the fantasy radar.
