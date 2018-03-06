Heat's Derrick Walton: Inactive Monday
Walton will be inactive for Monday's matchup with the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Walton was recalled earlier in the day and was potentially going to operate as emergency depth with guys like Wayne Ellington (quad) and Tyler Johnson (quad) dealing with injuries. However, he's since been ruled inactive and as usual, can be avoided for fantasy purposes. He should be re-assigned to the G-League shortly.
