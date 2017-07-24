Walton signed a two-way contract with the Heat on Monday.
Walton failed to be selected during the 2017 NBA Draft, but after a standout Orlando Summer League, the Michigan product was able to secure a contract for the upcoming season. The fact that it's a two-way deal means Walton will spend the majority of the upcoming season with the team's G-League affiliate, but he'll still be able to spend up to 45 days with the Heat, meaning he'll be able to work closely with the organization to further his development. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 20.5 minutes during four Summer League games.
