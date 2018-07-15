Walton had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 74-72 summer league loss to the Celtics.

Walton, along with the rest of the Heat roster, did very little to impress in Saturday's loss to Boston. After receiving a two-way deal last season, chances are that will be the best he can hope for again this season. He could even struggle to reach that goal again and could be resigned to the G-League from opening night.