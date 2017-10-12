Heat's Derrick Walton: Makes three threes
Walton collected nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound through 16 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Wizards.
Walton signed a two-way contract with the Heat over this summer. Dion Waiters (rest) and Goran Dragic (rest) didn't play Wednesday, allowing the 22-year-old to play some extra minutes. Walton is currently trying to make the official 15-man roster.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...