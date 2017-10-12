Walton collected nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound through 16 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Wizards.

Walton signed a two-way contract with the Heat over this summer. Dion Waiters (rest) and Goran Dragic (rest) didn't play Wednesday, allowing the 22-year-old to play some extra minutes. Walton is currently trying to make the official 15-man roster.