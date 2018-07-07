Walton has been given Saturday's summer league game against New Orleans off for rest, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Walton has played well through three summer league tilts, totaling 19 points, 18 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals across 80 minutes. As a result, the Heat will reward him by giving him the day off. His next chance to play arrives Sunday.

