Walton was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Walton has been moving back and forth between the two rosters, which is fully expected considering his status as a two-way player. In four appearances with the Skyforce, Walton has averaged 17.3 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 35.0 minutes, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. He'll continue to be avoidable in fantasy leagues considering he's not a part of the Heat's regular rotation.