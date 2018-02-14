Play

Walton registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's win over the Hustle.

The rookie from Michigan was able to rebound from his poor shooting performance three days earlier in a great way Tuesday. Walton has the fire power to go off each night, as his 41-point outing back on Feb. 2 indicates. The 22-year-old guard is averaging an impressive stat line of 17.2 points, 7.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

