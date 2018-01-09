Walton was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walton recently went on a one-game stint in the G-League, posting 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals with the Skyforce on Sunday. However, the Heat are set to be without Tyler Johnson (shoulder) for Tuesday's contest, in addition to the already sidelined Dion Waiters (ankle) and Rodney McGruder (leg), so Walton will provide some much-needed depth in the backcourt. That said, Walton still won't be someone to consider for fantasy purposes.