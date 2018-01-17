Heat's Derrick Walton: Recalled from G-League
Walton was recalled from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday.
Walton has spent most of the season in the G-League, getting some run at the NBA level in late December while the Heat dealt with a myriad of injuries. With Tyler Johnson (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday's contest, it seems possible Walton will see time on the floor.
