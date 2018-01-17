Walton was recalled from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday.

Walton has spent most of the season in the G-League, getting some run at the NBA level in late December while the Heat dealt with a myriad of injuries. With Tyler Johnson (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday's contest, it seems possible Walton will see time on the floor.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories