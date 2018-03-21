Walton was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walton has just one day left at the NBA level on his two-way contract, so following Wednesday's contest, look for him to head back to the G-League once again. However, the G-League campaign will be completed over the weekend and once that does occur, Walton will be free to rejoin the Heat for the rest of the season. Either way, Walton hasn't seen the court for the Heat since Jan. 22, so even an extended stay at the NBA level doesn't mean much as he remains outside the regular rotation.