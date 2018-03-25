Heat's Derrick Walton: Recalled from G-League
Walton was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With the G-League regular season completing this weekend, Walton will rejoin the Heat and should remain on the roster for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. That said, he's buried on the depth chart and would likely only see a few spot minutes if he were to get on the court in the next few games. Continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes.
