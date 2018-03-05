Heat's Derrick Walton: Rejoins Heat
Walton rejoined the Heat on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Walton had been in the G-League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, but he'll rejoin the Heat heading into Monday's game against the Suns. It's unclear if he'll be available to play, but he could be asked to provide guard depth if Wayne Ellington (quad) and Tyler Johnson (quad) are ultimately held out. Regardless, Walton shouldn't be a fantasy consideration in leagues of nearly any size.
