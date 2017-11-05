Heat's Derrick Walton: Rejoins Heat
Walton was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Watson will rejoin the Heat after spending the past two weeks in the G-League. The young guard is active for Sunday's game against the Clippers, but it's unlikely he'll see much playing time, if any at all. He can be left off your fantasy radar.
