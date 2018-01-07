Walton (illness) rejoined the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday.

Walton was recalled from the G League in mid-December and appeared in eight games for the Heat, averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 assists over 11.9 minutes per game during his most recent stint. He missed Friday's game against the Knicks due to an illness but is now apparently feeling better and will be available for Sunday's game with the Skyforce.