Walton had 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) in Sunday's summer league loss to Charlotte.

Walton was held out of Saturday's contest to rest, but he returned to the starting lineup Sunday and played a team-high 32 minutes. While he struggled from the field, Walton did add six assists, five rebounds and four steals, while committing only one turnover.