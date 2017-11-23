Heat's Derrick Walton: Sent back to G-League
Walton was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Walton has appeared in just two games for the Heat this season, totaling four minutes, so he'll head back to the G-League to get some more consistent playing time and further his development. The rookie is expected to spend most of his time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season; he'll remain off the fantasy radar barring a number of injuries to Miami's rotation.
