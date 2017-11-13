Heat's Derrick Walton: Sent to G-League
Walton was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports
Walton spent the last week with the big club, making his NBA debut against the Warriors last Monday. However, he only played one minute and was merely an emergency option on the wing with Dion Waiters tending to the birth of his daughter and Tyler Johnson dealing with an illness. With the team back to full strength, Walton moves back to the G-League, where he should have the chance to see a full workload and work on his overall development.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...