Walton was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports

Walton spent the last week with the big club, making his NBA debut against the Warriors last Monday. However, he only played one minute and was merely an emergency option on the wing with Dion Waiters tending to the birth of his daughter and Tyler Johnson dealing with an illness. With the team back to full strength, Walton moves back to the G-League, where he should have the chance to see a full workload and work on his overall development.