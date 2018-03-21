Play

Walton will be available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walton has bounced between the Heat and the G League for much of the year, but his action at the NBA level has been few and far between. The former Michigan standout hasn't appeared in an NBA game since January, but he'll be an emergency option off the bench Wednesday.

