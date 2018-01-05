Walton will be sidelined for Friday's contest against the Knicks due to an illness, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Walton has gotten some spot time with Miami as of late, averaging 11.9 minutes per game over the past eight contests. He won't take the floor Friday, however, which could prompt more minutes for the likes of Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington.

