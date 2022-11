Dedmon is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to plantar fasciitis.

Dedmon missed two games at the end of October due to the same foot issue, but he's participated in the two games since then, averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per contest. With Bam Adebayo (knee) also questionable to play Friday, Haywood Highsmith could see an expanded role along with Max Strus if Miami is forced to go small with its rotation.