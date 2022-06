Dedmon and the Heat came to terms Thursday on a two-year, $9 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran big man will return to the Heat and continue to provide depth at center behind Bam Adebayo. Dedmon appeared in 67 games last season, averaging 6.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 15.9 minutes per game. During an 11-game span in December when Adebayo was out, Dedmon posted 9.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game.