Dedmon (foot) is available for Monday's contest against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After popping up as questionable, Dedmon is officially available for Monday's contest against the Pacers. The veteran center is averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over 12.3 minutes across his first 22 appearances this season.
More News
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Receives questionable tag•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Officially active Saturday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Labeled questionable Saturday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: In line to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Iffy for Thursday•