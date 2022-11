Dedmon (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon has dealt with plantar fasciitis throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but will not be held out of Saturday's contest due to the issue. With Omer Yurtseven (ankle) still in his extended absence, Dedmon figures to have a lock on backup center duties.