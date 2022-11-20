Dedmon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the
Dedmon missed Friday's game against Washington due to a stomach illness, but he'll be able to return to action two days later. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 9.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.
