Dedmon (foot) practiced Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Dedmon was limited during Tuesday's practice due to a foot injury, but as expected, the issue was minor and he's already back to full participation. The undrafted product out of USC is expected to be the primary backup center to Bam Adebayo during the 2022-23 campaign, though he may face competition from second-year pro Omer Yurtseven.